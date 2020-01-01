Snapdragon 632 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
54 (72%)
21 (28%)
Total votes: 75
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 632
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and MediaTek Helio P22