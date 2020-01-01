Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Helio P35

Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632
VS
Helio P35
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 120K vs 96K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 6 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +55%
264
Helio P35
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +9%
1064
Helio P35
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +25%
120542
Helio P35
96147

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 680 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 December 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM632 MT6765
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

