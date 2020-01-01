Snapdragon 632 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 120K
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Helio P95 +51%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1064
Helio P95 +42%
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Helio P95 +76%
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
