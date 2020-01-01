Snapdragon 632 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 122K vs 93K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +30%
1061
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +31%
122692
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|725 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|124.8 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
