Snapdragon 632 vs Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 122K vs 93K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +30%
1061
Helio X20
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +31%
122692
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 725 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 May 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X20 and Snapdragon 632, or ask any questions
