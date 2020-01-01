Snapdragon 632 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
CPU Performance
Battery life
Battery life
NanoReview Score
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.9 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +116%
264
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +108%
1064
512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|520 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|August 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM632
|MT6750
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
