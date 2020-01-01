Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) with the 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~61%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 122K vs 82K
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +49%
122692
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 725 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM632 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

