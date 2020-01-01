Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) with the 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~61%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 122K vs 82K
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +56%
264
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +91%
1061
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +49%
122692
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|725 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|124.8 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
