Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +50%
264
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +7%
1064
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 425