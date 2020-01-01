Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 435

Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632
VS
Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2018 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM632 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 632 or ask any questions
