Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 120K vs 88K
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +49%
264
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +31%
1064
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +36%
120542
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
