Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 120K vs 88K
- Announced 1 year later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +75%
264
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +9%
1064
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632 +37%
120542
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
Cast your vote
25 (73.5%)
9 (26.5%)
Total votes: 34
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or HiSilicon Kirin 659