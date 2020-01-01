Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 120K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 632
120542
Snapdragon 460 +24%
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz -
Number of ALUs 96 128
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2018 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM632 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 632 or ask any questions
