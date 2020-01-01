Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 120K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 632 +4%
264
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1064
Snapdragon 460 +18%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
120542
Snapdragon 460 +24%
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|96
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
