Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 632
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 121K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 632
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 632
121757
Snapdragon 480 +4%
126951
CPU 60244 -
GPU 10499 -
Memory 27587 -
UX 11175 -
Total score 121757 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 81 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.95 words/s -
Machine learning 13.05 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.73 images/s -
HTML 5 1.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 426.3 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 725 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 124.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2018 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM632 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

