Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 121K
AnTuTu 8
|60244
|GPU
|10499
|Memory
|27587
|UX
|11175
|Total score
|121757
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
264
Snapdragon 480 +48%
391
Multi-Core Score
1049
Snapdragon 480 +37%
1432
|Image compression
|81 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.05 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.73 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|426.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|725 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9 LTE
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM632
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
