Snapdragon 636 vs A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 148K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636
274
A10 Fusion +185%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636
1127
A10 Fusion +25%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
A10 Fusion +69%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
