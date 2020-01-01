Snapdragon 636 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 148K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
A10 Fusion +185%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
A10 Fusion +25%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
A10 Fusion +69%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Apple A10 Fusion vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A10 Fusion vs Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A10 Fusion vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660