We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 148K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636
274
Apple A9 +99%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +12%
1127
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Apple A9 +15%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1800 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 192
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
