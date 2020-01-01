Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 658 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 658

Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636
VS
Kirin 658
Kirin 658

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 658
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2350 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +43%
274
Kirin 658
191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +34%
1127
Kirin 658
843
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Kirin 658
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Kirin 658

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2350 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2017 March 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 658 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
