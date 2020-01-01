Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +41%
274
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +26%
1127
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|-
