Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 636
VS
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 22% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 159K vs 148K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636
274
Kirin 710 +20%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636
1127
Kirin 710 +7%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Kirin 710 +7%
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
