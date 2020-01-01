Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 950

Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636
274
Kirin 950 +24%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636
1127
Kirin 950 +14%
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Kirin 950
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish