Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
62
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 148K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Kirin 980 +154%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
Kirin 980 +121%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Kirin 980 +171%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
