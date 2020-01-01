Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 148K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 59% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 1 year later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Kirin 990 (4G) +174%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
Kirin 990 (4G) +173%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Kirin 990 (4G) +192%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
