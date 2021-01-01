Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 636
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 636
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 144K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 636
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 636
144384
Dimensity 1000L +131%
333006
CPU 62945 124605
GPU 24483 97817
Memory 30326 68951
UX 27466 44792
Total score 144384 333006
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 75.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.45 words/s -
Machine learning 15.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.79 images/s -
HTML 5 1.51 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 410.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

