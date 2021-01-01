Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 636
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 636
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 340K vs 172K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 636
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 636
172544
Dimensity 700 +97%
340269
CPU 57490 98632
GPU 24466 71777
Memory 35451 72555
UX 54658 93594
Total score 172544 340269
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 636
1148
Dimensity 700 +52%
1740
Image compression 75.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.45 words/s -
Machine learning 15.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.79 images/s -
HTML 5 1.51 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 410.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2017 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 MT6833V/ZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (16.7%)
10 (83.3%)
Total votes: 12

