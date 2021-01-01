Snapdragon 636 vs Dimensity 720
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 144K
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|62945
|94712
|GPU
|24483
|72127
|Memory
|30326
|67407
|UX
|27466
|56445
|Total score
|144384
|286658
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
274
Dimensity 720 +85%
508
Multi-Core Score
1107
Dimensity 720 +50%
1662
|Image compression
|75.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|20.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|15.45 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.79 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.51 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|410.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|30 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Dimensity 720
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|128
|48
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|July 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|MT6853V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
