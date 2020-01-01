Snapdragon 636 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 81K
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +68%
274
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +108%
1127
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +83%
148783
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM636
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
