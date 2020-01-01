Snapdragon 636 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 91K
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +103%
274
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +139%
1127
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +62%
148783
91734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
