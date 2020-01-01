Snapdragon 636 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 148K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Helio G80 +30%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
Helio G80 +16%
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Helio G80 +36%
201858
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
Cast your vote
88 (52.4%)
80 (47.6%)
Total votes: 168