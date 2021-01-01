Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 145K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 636
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 636
145663
Helio G88 +32%
192977
CPU 62945 74619
GPU 24483 33985
Memory 30326 42103
UX 27466 43577
Total score 145663 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 636
273
Helio G88 +23%
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 636
1119
Helio G88 +15%
1290
Image compression 75.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.45 words/s -
Machine learning 15.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.79 images/s -
HTML 5 1.51 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 410.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 636, or ask any questions
