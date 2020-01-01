Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Helio G90

Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636
VS
Helio G90
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 148K
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636
274
Helio G90 +88%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636
1127
Helio G90 +47%
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Helio G90 +52%
225534

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2017 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
