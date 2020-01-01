Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Helio P20

Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636
VS
Helio P20
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +60%
274
Helio P20
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +29%
1127
Helio P20
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Helio P20
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P20 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish