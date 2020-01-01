Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 103K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +79%
274
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +32%
1127
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +43%
148783
Helio P23
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 770 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2017 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM636 MT6763V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
