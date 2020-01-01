Snapdragon 636 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 148K
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Helio P95 +46%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
Helio P95 +34%
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Helio P95 +43%
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- MediaTek Helio P95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio P95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G