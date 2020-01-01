Snapdragon 636 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 cores more
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +3%
274
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +39%
1127
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|780 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
