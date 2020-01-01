Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +39%
1127
Helio X20
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636
148783
Helio X20
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 720 MHz 780 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2017 May 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM636 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X20 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
