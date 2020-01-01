Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +112%
274
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +159%
1127
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|MT6737
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
