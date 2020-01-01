Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 8.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|570 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM636
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 636
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or MediaTek MT6739
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or MediaTek MT6739
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek MT6739
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or MediaTek MT6739