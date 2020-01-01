Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 5.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +130%
274
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +81%
1127
624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|March 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
