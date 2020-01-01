Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 425

Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636
VS
Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 7.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 720 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 24
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2017 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM636 MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 636 or ask any questions
