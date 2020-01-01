Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 82K
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +62%
274
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +103%
1127
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +82%
149376
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM636
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
