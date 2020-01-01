Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 82K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +82%
149376
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 720 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2017 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM636 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 636, or ask any questions
