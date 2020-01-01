Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 88K
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +55%
274
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +39%
1127
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +68%
148783
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM636
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
55 (76.4%)
17 (23.6%)
Total votes: 72
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 636 vs Helio P70
- Snapdragon 636 vs Kirin 970
- Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 630
- Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P60
- Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 625
- Snapdragon 439 vs Helio A22
- Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 435