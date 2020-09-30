Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +7%
274
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1127
Snapdragon 460 +12%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
Snapdragon 460 +1%
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM636
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
