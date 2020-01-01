Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 13% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +56%
274
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +14%
1127
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148783
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
