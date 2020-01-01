Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 120K
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +4%
274
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 636 +6%
1127
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 636 +23%
148783
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM636
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
