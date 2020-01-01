Snapdragon 650 vs Kirin 655
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Has 2 cores more
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 650 +44%
88859
61573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +58%
273
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
821
Kirin 655 +3%
842
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8956
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|-
