Snapdragon 650 vs Kirin 659
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Has 2 cores more
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 650 +16%
88859
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +41%
273
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
821
Kirin 659 +9%
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8956
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430