Snapdragon 650 vs Helio G35
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 5-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +56%
275
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
824
Helio G35 +22%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
109082
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8956
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
