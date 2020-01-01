Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 650 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +56%
275
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 650
824
Helio G35 +22%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 650 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon V56 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8956 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

