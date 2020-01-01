Snapdragon 650 vs Helio G80
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 5-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Has 2 more cores
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Helio G80 +27%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
824
Helio G80 +59%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
201361
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 650 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8956
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1