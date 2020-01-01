Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 650 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 650 vs Helio P20

We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 650 +8%
88859
Helio P20
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +60%
273
Helio P20
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 2 MB
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon V56 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8956 MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

