Snapdragon 650 vs Helio P22
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 650 +16%
88859
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
821
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8956
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
