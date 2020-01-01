Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Announced later
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 650 +74%
88859
51164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +117%
273
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +40%
821
585
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8956
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
