Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 435

Snapdragon 650
Snapdragon 650
VS
Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435

We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Announced later
  • Has 2 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 650 +74%
88859
Snapdragon 435
51164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon V56 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2015 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8956 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 650 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish