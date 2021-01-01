Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|32840
|GPU
|-
|14759
|Memory
|-
|25197
|UX
|-
|29625
|Total score
|-
|102576
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 650 +55%
276
178
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 650 +1%
830
819
|Image compression
|48.4 Mpixels/s
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|5.83 images/s
|8.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.5 words/s
|16.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.7 images/s
|11.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.19 images/s
|5.39 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.87 Mnodes/s
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|221 Krows/s
|296.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8956
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
