We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 650
vs
Snapdragon 439

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 32840
GPU - 14759
Memory - 25197
UX - 29625
Total score - 102576
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48.4 Mpixels/s 61.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 5.83 images/s 8.22 images/s
Speech recognition 16.5 words/s 16.65 words/s
Machine learning 10.7 images/s 11.15 images/s
Camera shooting 5.19 images/s 5.39 images/s
HTML 5 0.87 Mnodes/s 0.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite 221 Krows/s 296.65 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 31 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 37 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 32 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon V56 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8956 SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

