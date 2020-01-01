Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Has 2 cores more
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Performs 7% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
88859
Snapdragon 630 +2%
90219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 650 +55%
273
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
821
Snapdragon 630 +20%
987
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8956
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
